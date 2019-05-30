UPDATE: Suspect in Thursday morning's pursuit identified as 26-time convicted felon

UPDATE: Thursday 1:17pm

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in Thursday morning's high-speed pursuit as 26-time convicted felon Shane P. Wilson.

Detectives say Spokane Valley Deputies tried to contact the occupants of a suspicious car on 2nd Ave Thursday morning between Freya and Havana. Detectives say instead of stopping, Wilson drove away at a high rate of speed.

During the pursuit, deputies said they could see Wilson "digging around" in his car and they believe they saw a handgun.

During the pursuit, deputies saw a woman leave the car while it was still moving. Deputies said it appeared she was forced out, however, the woman told investigators she got out on her own. She was not injured in the incident and did not want to pursue charges.

After a lengthy pursuit, deputies lost sight of Wilson's car near Nevada and Wellesley. A short time later, deputies saw Wilson fleeing the area on foot near Nevada and Everett. A containment area was established and Wilson was eventually caught near Sanson and Nevada.

Detectives arrived on scene as deputies and officers from the Spokane Police department continued to look for evidence Wilson may have dumped while he was fleeing.

Wilson was found to be a 26-time convicted felon (attempt to elude, possession stolen property, robbery, possession of a controlled substance, burglary, theft) and had an active felony DOC warrant for his arrest. He was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle and his felony warrant.

Wilson’s vehicle was seized pending a search warrant being authored by Major Crimes Detectives.

This investigation continues, and additional charges are possible.

