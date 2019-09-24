Update 1:20 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect has been taken into custody following a string of small fires Tuesday, September 24.
According to law enforcement, 29-year-old Alexander Menko was arrested for reckless burning.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - An investigation is ongoing after three fires broke out in close proximity Tuesday, September 24.
Crews first responded to a brush fire on W. 11th Avenue, followed by a garage fire on W. 10th Avenue. Firefighters responded to a third fire near Polly Judd Park Tuesday afternoon.
The fires are believed to be connected but an investigation is ongoing. Arson crews are also on scene.
No one has been taken into custody, but witnesses reported a similar-looking suspect walking away from at least two of the fires. He's described as a white man in his 20s with his arm in a sling.