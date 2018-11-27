Update: Suspect who shot man in the arm in Spokane Valley arrested

Update: Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives and Deputies have located and arrested a suspect that shot a man in the arm in Spokane Valley on 3rd Ave.
Police say 37-year-old Matthias Piggot was taken into custody.
Piggot will be transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The suspect vehicle, a 2013 Chevy Impala previously sought by police, was also located.
Suspect captured in #Spokane Valley shooting that wounded another man. At 11 I’ll have the latest on the arrest of 37yo Matthias Piggot. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/LIYpzYr0tO— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) November 28, 2018
Previous coverage: Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the report of a male who was shot in the arm by a male acquaintance, during an argument. The victim was transported to the hospital with what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect fled the scene in a white, 2013 Chevrolet Impala, 4-door, with a spoiler on the back and Idaho license plates K579041.
FULL NEWS RELEASE FROM SPOKANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE BELOW:
Deputies arriving at the scene contacted the adult male victim in front of the apartment building. The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.
Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.
Investigators learned the victim and the suspect know each other and were involved in a dispute which ended when the suspect pulled a handgun and shot at the victim, striking him in the arm.
The suspect fled the scene in a white, 2013 Chevrolet Impala, 4-door, with a spoiler on the back and Idaho license plates K579041.
The name of the suspect is not being released at this time due to conflicting information. Detectives continue to process the scene for evidence and conduct interviews.
If you have seen or know of the location of this vehicle, you are urged to call 911.
Detectives stress, this is not a random incident and do not believe there is any danger to the community directly stemming from this incident, however, the suspect should be considered armed and should not be approached.