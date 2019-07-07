UPDATE:

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho- Around 6 p.m the suspect surrendered to authorities.

Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies took the man into custody.

KHQ is working to confirm the suspects identity.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - According to police, they responded to a shots fired at an apartment complex at the 500 block of 4th Street. When officers arrived another shot was fired, but they do not believe the shot was fired at them.

The police say they believe there is a man in the apartment complex.

The Coeur d'Alene Police have brought in help from Spokane for the standoff.