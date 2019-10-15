New information about Taco Bell's beef recall was released on Monday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the product, which originated from Kenosha Beef International, in Columbus, Ohio may have been contaminated with metal shavings.
Three complaints were filed with the USDA Food Safety and Inspection service last week.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
Taco bell says it pulled the potentially contaminated beef immediately.
Inspectors are concerned some product may still be in restaurant refrigerators.
Restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them.
On Saturday, Taco Bell recalled more than 2 million pounds of its seasoned ground beef.
