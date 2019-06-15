Update:
SPOKANE, Wash. - In a statement, Target says all its registers are back online after a nationwide outage Saturday afternoon.
The statement from Target reads:
"Target’s registers are fully back online and guests are able to purchase their merchandise again in all stores. The temporary outage earlier today was the result of an internal technology issue that lasted for approximately two hours. Our technology team worked quickly to identify and fix the issue, and we apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this caused for our guests. After an initial but thorough review, we can confirm that this was not a data breach or security-related issue, and no guest information was compromised at any time. We appreciate all of our store team members who worked quickly to assist guests and thank everyone involved for their patience."
The Target locations on Spokane's Northside, South Hill and in the Valley all confirmed they were impacted by the outage. Their registers have since come back online as well.
Previous Coverage:
EXTON, Penn. - Checkout registers at multiple Target locations, including those in Spokane, experienced an outage Saturday afternoon.
The Target locations in Spokane's Northside, South Hill and in the Valley all reported that they experienced the register outages. They say it lasted for about two-and-a-half to three hours. All three locations are back up and running, however.
NBC Philadelphia reports people around the country were complaining of register crashes from Washington D.C. to Chicago and Texas.
A tweet from Target reads, "We're aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible."
The company has not currently given any details about what may be causing the outage.
We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible.— Target (@Target) June 15, 2019