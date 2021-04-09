UPDATE: April 9, 2:11 p.m.
Boeing has released a statement in response to the looming union strike. It reads:
“Boeing continues to engage and negotiate in good faith to reach an agreement that works for all the company’s stakeholders – employees, customers, the community and the union.”
Additionally, Boeing stated that they don't anticipate significant business disruption as this process moves forward.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
WASHINGTON STATE - The General Teamsters Local Union No. 174 says a strike against Boeing is imminent.
Sunday morning at 9:00am, Teamsters members working for The Boeing Company will vote to authorize to give their negotiating committee the right to call a strike against their Boeing.
Around 220 Teamsters members employed at Boeing have been negotiating a new contract with the company but say that negotiations have taken a turn for the worse.
The statement goes on to say:
“Boeing used to be a great local employer here in Washington, but over the years, they have turned into a company that only values the bottom line and not the employees who do the work. This is one of the reasons the Company has so many problems with the 737 MAX,” said Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks.
“Our members have performed important work for the Boeing Company for more than seventy years, but recently the company has grown more anti-union and anti-employee,” Hicks continued. “The fleecing of the Machinists’ Pension and the move to South Carolina was just the beginning. This management team is devoted to destroying all benefits and wages our members have earned over this time, and they do not appear willing to stop until they succeed. They chose the wrong group of employees to make that stand. Teamsters Local 174 members will not back down and will not settle for concessionary offers. I am confident our members will give this bargaining committee the tools we need to convince their company to change course. This is unacceptable and must stop. If it takes a strike to make that point to their management team, then that is what we will do.”