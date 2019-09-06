BREAKING: Technical rescue is progress at Riverside State Park

UPDATE: 

Spokane County Sheriff's Office is currently recovering the body of a 21-year-old male from Morin Trailhead at Riverside State Park.

Deputies first attempting a technical rescue in the difficult terrain to try to save his life. 

The family of the man killed say they were hiking when he climbed on a rock and fell.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A technical rescue is currently in progress at Riverside State Park on N Riverside State Park Drive.

According to officials, the rescue is occurring at Morin Trailhead. 

KHQ Peter Maxwell is at the scene. Information will be updated as it is received.

Tags