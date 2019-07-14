UPDATE:
According Spokane Valley Fire Department, the Discovery Fire is contained.
They are keeping crews at the scene to put out hot spots and investigate.
UPDATE:
According to Washington State Department of Natural Resources the fire is 2-acres fueled by grass, brush, and light timber.
Washington State DNR named the fire the Discovery Fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire off I-90 near Maribeau Pointe Park.
According to reports, there are air drop coming in to help firefighters.
#BREAKING @SpokaneValleyFD and multiple other fire agencies responding to a brush fire in the valley. This is right near Mirabeau Pointe Park @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/sk1zmYIabB— Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) July 14, 2019
In 2018, a fire occurred at the same location in July.
KHQ is on the scene and information will be updated as it is received.