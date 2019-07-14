UPDATE:

According Spokane Valley Fire Department, the Discovery Fire is contained. 

They are keeping crews at the scene to put out hot spots and investigate.

UPDATE:

According to Washington State Department of Natural Resources the fire is 2-acres fueled by grass, brush, and light timber.

Washington State DNR named the fire the Discovery Fire. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire off I-90 near Maribeau Pointe Park. 

According to reports, there are air drop coming in to help firefighters.

In 2018, a fire occurred at the same location in July. 

KHQ is on the scene and information will be updated as it is received. 

