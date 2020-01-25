UPDATE:
Three people are in the hospital after receiving serious injuries from a head-on crash on SR-97.
According to Douglas County Fire, people from both cars needed to be extracted.
They were transported to Central Washington Hospital.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
At least two are in the hospital after a two-car crash that has State Route 97 blocked.
According to WSDOT, the crash is six miles north of Orondo. WSDOT said those traveling from Wenatchee to Chelan can use US 97A to get around the closure.
There is no estimated time of when the roadway will reopen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.