Update:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - with the help of several numerous tips, detectives believe they've identified a suspect in a violent Spokane Valley shoplifting incident.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, they believe they have identified the woman seen in surveillance photos. Detectives no longer need further assistance from the public.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, VALLEY, Wash. - Police are hoping the public can help identify a woman they say was involved in a shoplifting incident that turned violent.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the woman was seen entering Macy's in Spokane Valley on May 13. She was accompanied by a second woman and both were carrying over-sized purses, which appeared to be empty.
A loss prevention employee saw the women selecting several pieces of merchandise before entering the fitting rooms. The employee checked the rooms after the women left and found three empty hangers under a bench, but no merchandise.
Police say the suspects began to leave without paying for anything and that's when the loss prevention employee identified herself and asked for the merchandise to be returned.
The second female suspect escalated and became violent with the employee. The employee received minor injuries.
The pictured suspect is described as a white woman with long blond hair which was styled in two French braids.
Detectives are currently working to confirm the identity of the second suspect.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Kirk Keyser at 509-477-6611, reference 10064264.