UPDATE:
A man is dead after a tree fell and hit his car while driving on Highway 97.
According to Idaho State Police, 59-year-old Jon Snider drove off the side of an embankment after the tree struck his truck.
Snider succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time. The investigation is ongoing.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
One person is dead after a single-car accident on Highway 97 and Beauty Bay Road.
According to officials, the car went over a cliff.
Idaho State Police is at the scene directing traffic. Avoid the area if possible.
It is currently not clear if this is accident is related to the storm.
Information will be updated as it is received.
