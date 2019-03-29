Update:

Tubbs Hill has reopened after human bones were discovered Thursday and Friday.

According to Coeur d'Alene Police,more bones were discovered Saturday during the investigation. The bones are being sent to a forensic pathologist for identification.

However, law enforcement is done searching and is pulling out of McEuen Park.

Previous Coverage:

A day after a human bone was found on Tubbs Hill in Coeur d'Alene, police have confirmed additional bones were found on Friday.

Coeur d'Alene Police closed Tubbs Hill on Thursday to investigate the discovery of a human bone found by a hiker.

On Friday, Coeur d'Alene Police confirmed with KHQ's Adam Mayer that investigators found 2 additional human bones. One appears to be a femur and the other a pelvic bone.