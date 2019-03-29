Authorities investigating after possible human bone found at Tubbs Hill

Update:

Tubbs Hill has reopened after human bones were discovered Thursday and Friday.

According to Coeur d'Alene Police,more bones were discovered Saturday during the investigation. The bones are being sent to a forensic pathologist for identification.

However, law enforcement is done searching and is pulling out of McEuen Park.

Previous Coverage:

A day after a human bone was found on Tubbs Hill in Coeur d'Alene, police have confirmed additional bones were found on Friday. 

Coeur d'Alene Police closed Tubbs Hill on Thursday to investigate the discovery of a human bone found by a hiker.

On Friday, Coeur d'Alene Police confirmed with KHQ's Adam Mayer that investigators found 2 additional human bones. One appears to be a femur and the other a pelvic bone. 

Coeur d'Alene Police confirm the discovery of more human bones on Tubbs Hill

"It's highly suspect a nefarious act would've taken place and someone would have been buried in the middle of the trail and we have no indication of the age of these bones until they are fully examined," Captain Dave Hagar with the Coeur d'Alene Police said.

Tubbs Hill is still closed off to the public while investigators continue to search the scene. 

The finding of the bones also brings back memories from the 1980s. Debroah Swanson, a teacher at Coeur d'Alene High School was last seen on March 29, 1986, after she went for a jog on Tubbs Hill.

According to our archives, witnesses last saw Swanson walking onto the hill and her car found in the parking lot, undisturbed.

She was 31 at the time she went missing and police believe she was a victim of foul play. Although it's too early to tell if the bones found are Swanson's. 

