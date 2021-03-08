UPDATE:
According to the Washington State Department of Transpiration, the accident is cleared.
UPDATE:
At least one lane of traffic is flowing on eastbound I-90 following a car rollover involving a semi.
Traffic cameras show the left lane of westbound I-90 is blocked by a fire truck.
Expect travel delays.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A semi-truck rollover is fully blocking eastbound I-90 near the Maple exit.
Washington State Patrol is heading to the scene and at least one person is injured.
There is no estimated time for when the roadway will clear.
Information will be updated as it is received.