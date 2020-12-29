UPDATE:
Two juvenile men were shot Tuesday night near Wellesley and Pittsburg.
Spokane Police said they both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SPD said when officers arrived on the scene they found several shell casing, a knife and brass knuckles.
An hour after the shooting, the two juveniles showed up at the hospital.
Spokane Police said statements from the two juveniles do not match the evidence officers found on the scene and they are not being cooperative.
There are no suspects in custody.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after people near Wellesley and Pittsburg heard gunshots Tuesday night.
Spokane Police Officers tell KHQ that they responded after neighbors called in reports of gunshots.
SPD said they believe it might be a drive-by-shooting but so far they have found no victims.
If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233.
