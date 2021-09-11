UPDATE: September 11, 2021 - 7:30pm
The Spokane Police Department says two people were arrested following an armed robbery in downtown Spokane Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called after someone said they were robbed at gunpoint near 1st and Madison. The victim was able to give a description of the suspects at their car. An officer nearby spotted a car that matched the description of the suspects' car. Spokane Police say once the suspect saw the officer, they intentionally backed into the police car and drove off.
Officers then initiated a pursuit and at one point lost sight of the suspect's car. However, witnesses were able to point the pursuing in the right direction and the car was again found in the area of 61st and Mt. Vernon on Spokane's South Hill.
"Due to the severity of the criminal offense, the on-going threat to the public and continued dangerous behavior exhibited by the suspects, Officers intentionally contacted the suspect vehicle, disabling it," Sgt. Michael Huffman said in a press release. "Once the vehicle was disabled, both the driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident."
The driver was identified as 18-year-old Shane White, who was booked into jail for 1st Degree Robbery, 2nd Degree Assault, and Attempt to Elude a Police Vehicle. White also will face an extraditable warrant out of Benton County for 1st Degree Robbery.
The passenger was identified as 20-year-old Hamza Hussein, who was booked into jail for 1st Degree Robbery.
Spokane Police said no one was injured during the robbery or pursuit.
"The Spokane Police Department would like to thank the citizens who help locate both Shane and Hamza. Because of these tips, we were able to get both these subjects into custody without further incident," Sgt. Huffman added.
