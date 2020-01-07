UPDATE:
Two were transported to Kootenai Medical Center after three-car crash on westbound I-90 in Post Falls.
According to Idaho State Police, 25-year-old Janell Martinez, lost control of her car while driving eastbound, striking the guardrail.
Her car then rolled back into eastbound lanes and then crossing into the westbound lanes, hitting 30-year-old Maria Simcina's car.
Simcina's and Martinez's cars came to a stop on the north side of I-90.
Debris from the crash struck a third car driven by 29-year-old Westley Oglesbee.
Martinez and Simcina were transported by ambulance to Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d'Alene.
All occupants of all cars were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor.
The roadway was blocked for approximately 3 hours.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to Idaho State Police, the crash is now cleared and all lanes open.
ISP said there continues to be a lot of traffic in the area and to be patient and consider alternate routes.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
POST FALLS , Idaho - Westbound I-90 is currently blocked because of a crash between exit 5 and exit 2 in Post Falls.
Idaho Police are on scene and are asking other drivers to avoid the area.
KHQ has a crew headed to the scene and will update this article when we confirm more information.
