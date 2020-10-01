UPDATE Oct. 1, 5:00 PM:
According to Spokane Police, the victim in a shooting on Fiske and 5th has died.
SPD said the victim was transported to the hospital just before 3:00 p.m.
Major crimes continues to investigate. Fiske and 5th will be closed for multiple hours.
UPDATE Oct. 1, 4:00 PM:
According to Spokane Police, South Fiske and East 5th Avenue will be closed for several hours as SPD Major Crimes detectives investigating the shooting.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE Oct. 1, 3:00 PM:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A victim was taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound at the intersection of South Fiske and East 5th Avenue.
According to Spokane Police, no suspects are in custody.
KHQ crews said there are lots of evidence markets around the area.
SPD said Major Crimes is on the way to the scene to begin investigating.
Traffic is impacted due to the investigation, avoid the area.
Information will be updated as it is received.
