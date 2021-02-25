UPDATE 1:26pm Thursday, Feb. 25th
Major Crimes Detectives continue to investigate a shooting that happened Wednesday night at a residence on the 11300 block of E. 7th Avenue that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have provided an update saying that as of Wednesday morning, the victim is in stable condition at the hospital.
Detectives and other officers have responded to this residence multiple times in the past, including multiple shootings in less than two years.
The first reported shooting happened in June of 2019, where a gun was fired during an assault at the residence but no one was shot. However, the homeowner was injured in the assault. The investigation into that incident has been suspended due to a lack of cooperation and conflicting information.
Another happened in February of 2020, where a 33-year-old man was shot at the residence and died later from his injuries. That shooting led to the arrest of Brian L. Riley, a 14-time convicted felon, on numerous charges including 1st Degree Murder.
As for the shooting that happened Wednesday, investigators are asking for tips and information from the public that could help identify suspects and get the full story of what happened before the shooting.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
UPDATE 7:14pm Wednesday, February 24th:
Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Spokane Valley Police deputies arrived at East 7th Avenue and Bowdish to find a man with a gunshot wounds. The victim was quickly transported.
The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of deputies.
The suspect has not been identified or located, but investigators do not believe this is a random incident or an ongoing threat to the community.
Any with information regarding this incident or can help Detectives identify the person(s) responsible are urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10023396.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Seventh Avenue at Bowdish is blocked due to heavy police activity.
Avoid the area.
Information will be updated as it is received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.