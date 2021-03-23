MISSING: Spokane County Sheriff's Office looking for vulnerable 68-year-old man

UPDATE: 

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said David Rollins has been found safe. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing vulnerable man. 

SCSO said 68-year-old David Rollins was last seen Monday evening. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. 

Rollins lives in a trailer on the 8800 block of S. Craig Road and was not there Tuesday when deputies attempted a welfare check. 

Rollins suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia, and other medical concerns. It is not like him to wander away.

He does not drive or have a cell phone.

Rollins is described as a white man with gray hair and a white beard. He is approximately 5’02”, 175 pounds.

He is believed to be wearing a brown coat, blue jeans, a dark floppy style hat, and brown boots.

If you have seen David Rollins or know of his location, you are asked to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10035279.