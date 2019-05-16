Update:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Water over the roadway of I-90 has been cleared.
According to Washington State Department of Transportation, evening traffic is improving after the earlier mess.
Drivers are asked to continue to use caution and turn around if you see water on the road.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is warning motorists to be safe as there is a lot of standing water.
Drivers are asked to slow down and use extreme caution. City Wastewater crews are out but the volume of water will take time to clear.
The City did say that residents can assist crews by clearing debris from drains as long as its safe to do so.
Wastewater crews out clearing storm drains to relieve standing water. Residents can assist crews by clearing debris from drains, as long as it is safe to do so. #SpokaneStreets #WhatARainStorm— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) May 17, 2019
I-90 at Maple Street flooded. The Department of Transportation was asking people to use extreme caution or avoid the area.
Video also shows high water covering the roadway at Francis and Cannon.