UPDATE:
The website that states over 3,000 ballots were rejected was ruled as misinformation by the Washington Office of the Secretary of State.
The Spokane County Election Office clarifying this claim, telling KHQ 2,800 ballots in Spokane County have been challenged but 1,800 of them are waiting for to have the signatures verified for a second time.
According to Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton, 80 percent of the signatures awaiting review will be verified and the ballots will be cleared for counting. Only 1,069 ballot envelopes have failed signature verification or have another problem that prevents the ballot from being counted.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to Vote Washington, more than 3,000 voters in Spokane County have had their ballots rejected.
Reasons for a rejected ballot listed include:
- Signature not matching
- Unsigned ballot
- Witness signature missing
- ID required
- Marked moved
