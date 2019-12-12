Update: 5:18 pm
The westbound lanes of I-90 near Easton have reopened following multiple spin outs and collisions.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking drivers to slow down and follow traction requirements if you'll be going over the pass as more than a foot of snow is expected.
Previous Coverage:
Westbound lanes of I-90 have been closed near Easton due to multiple spin outs and collisions.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there is no current ETA on when the lanes will reopen.
The eastbound lanes remain open at this time.
Drivers are asked to prepare for winter conditions and potential delays and closures.
