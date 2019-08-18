UPDATE:
According to Stevens County Fire District 1, crews on the ground are estimating the fire to be 20 acres.
The fire started as a structure fire and moved to the wildland. The structure is believed to be an abandoned single-wide trailer.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has issued a level one advisory notice for the Reservation Road area following reports of a wildfire burning in the area.
According to reports from crews on the ground, the fire is wind-driven and is burning along the 4700 block of Reservation Road.
The Spokane Tribe, Stevens County Fire District #1 and Stevens County Sheriff's Office want residents living along Reservation Road, Johnny Walker Way, Sanctuary Way and south Cemetery Road to "get ready" to leave if higher level evacuations are announced.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.