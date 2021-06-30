UPDATE:
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the Beverly Burke Fire is under control.
Fire crews quickly got the blaze under control by working on the ground and in the air.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said there will be no more updates on the fire.
PREVIOUS COEVRAGE:
MATTAWA, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers of possible traffic delays due to a wildfire burning near Mattawa.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the fire id five miles north of Mattawa.
Traffic may be delayed on Beverly Burke Road SW due to smoke.
No evacuations are currently in place due to the fire.
Information will be updated as it is received.