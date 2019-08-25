UPDATE:
The Williams Flats Fire is 100 percent contained.
The Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team 2 express sincere appreciation for the support given to our efforts by the residents of the Colville Reservation and surrounding areas
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Williams Flats Fire is 97 percent contained at 44,446 acres.
According to the Incident Management Team, crew continue to strengthen fire lines and mop up on the northeastern section of the fire.
Fire managers expect to be able to turn the fire back over to the jurisdiction Sunday night.
There is still a level 1 evacuation notice for areas south of Four Corners and near the shoreline of Lake Roosevelt on Ninemile-Hellgate Road.