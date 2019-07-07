UPDATE:
8:00 p.m.-
Wandermere Road from Elto to Glencrest is still closed while Spokane County Major Crimes investigates a shooting that happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
A female victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries, but later died at the hospital.
According to information gathered at the scene by authorities, the victim was driving down Wandermere when someone in a red truck or SUV began to shoot at the victim’s vehicle.
The victim stopped her car in the middle of the roadway after being struck by the gunfire.
The driver was injured, and transported to the hospital. While the passenger of the victim's car was uninjured.
The suspect vehicle was last seen fleeing southbound on Wandermere Rd.
Major Crimes Detectives are still on the scene working to determine the events that led up to this shooting.
Investigators are also working to identity of the suspect, or suspects involved.
SCSO asks anyone who witnessed the shooting to call Detective Keyser at 509-477-6611.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the victim at a later time.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
6:20 p.m:
Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
5:47 p.m:
MEAD, Wash - There is a heavy police presence on Wandermere Road and Glencrest Drive.
Wandermere road is closed at Glencrest Drive as Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigate an emergency situation.
KHQ is on the scene and will bring you more information as it is received.