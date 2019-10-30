Update 2:45 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was taken to the hospital after she called authorities to report she'd been shot.
According to the Spokane Police Department, responders arrived to a home in the 1900 block of W. First Avenue Wednesday morning. The woman had an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.
A second person was found dead in the home from an apparent gunshot wound.
Preliminary indications are that the deceased took their own life and injured the woman in the process. The scene has been secured and the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting at First and Elm in Browne's Addition Wednesday afternoon.
First Street is blocked from Elm to Cannon. Riverside at Oak are also blocked. The area will remain closed for several hours as an investigation is conducted.
Major Crimes detectives are also on their way to the scene. No details have been given about the hospitalized person's condition.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
