UPDATE: January 7, 2019 - 9:15am

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says the dive team was able to recover a woman from the car. She was taken to Kootenai Health in critical condition.

Divers are now trying to remove the car.

#UPDATE from @KootenaiSheriff the female driver was removed from the car taken to Kootenai Health. She’s in critical condition at this time. Divers are trying remove the car @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/SphQkDfSBD — Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) January 7, 2019

Previous Coverage:

Post Falls Police and the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Dive team are responding to a car submerged in the Spokane River near Idaho Street and Anchor Way near Red Lion Templin's on the river.

It is believed there is one person in the car.

