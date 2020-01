Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATION LESS THAN 1 INCH PALOUSE AND UP TO 2 INCHES SPOKANE AREA. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...THROUGH 4 AM PST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...SLICK ROADS ARE EXPECTED FOR THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE AS SNOW REDEVELOPS OVERNIGHT IN THE SPOKANE AREA. BREEZY SOUTHWEST WINDS COULD CREATE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW COULD ON THE PALOUSE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&