UPDATE: April 1, 3:20 p.m.
SCSO Sheriff Knezovich has commented on the lawsuit, the comment reads:
"I am extremely disappointed that Andrew Richmond has taken this course of action. The Sheriff’s Office denies that it took any retaliatory or discriminatory action toward Andrew Richmond. We thoroughly investigated Mr. Richmond’s allegations in 2019 and took care to observe all parties’ rights during the process.
We will work with legal counsel to defend this lawsuit and a related lawsuit filed by Jeff Thurman as a result of his termination from the Sheriff’s Office in 2019."
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash - A former Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is suing the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) for economic damages as well as emotional distress and mental anguish.
The plaintiff, Andrew M. Richmond, says that he was not protected following an Internal Affairs investigation into another former member of the Sheriff's office, Sergeant Jeffery Thurman.
According to court documents, Richmond was one of two black members of the SCSO.
Thurman was terminated after Richmond overheard a phone conversation between Thurman and another member of the sheriff's office in which Thurman asked "You ready to kill some (racial slur) tonight or what?".
Richmond assumed that his involvement in the investigation would remain anonymous, this did not turn out to be the case.
According to the court documents, after Thurman's termination was announced, a memo was circulated that was read out loud to all SCSO employees in which Richmond was identified by name as the complainant.
Richmond reported that there was ongoing retaliation from SCSO staff as well as rumors being spread in an attempt to discredit him.
After being involuntarily moved to the downtown SCSO office, taking a cut in pay and losing his rank, Richmond quit.
