UPDATE: Spokane Valley Police and Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the possible suspect is 62-year-old Terry Rance. He's described as a white male, approximately 5’ 10”, 180 lbs, with hazel eyes, gray hair and beard.
Police say he's possibly driving a red and white 1978 American Clipper 21-foot motor-home with Washington license plates AET8114.
If you have seen Terry or the motor-home, you're asked to call 911.
Police are investigating the stabbing that happened in the 5200 block of East Sprague near the Valley Costco.
Initial police investigation indicates the stabbing was a result of an argument between two transient men.
Police say the suspect fled on foot after the stabbing. A perimeter was set up and K-9 Units weer used in the search but they weren't able to find him.
The victim was taken to the hospital with possible-life threatening injuries.
FORMER COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA. - The victim is in critical condition and the suspect is on the loose but not considered dangerous.
The initial police investigation shows this was an isolated incident and the two knew each other.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated with the latest information.