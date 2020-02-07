WENATCHEE, Wash. - UPS has announced that drivers will be undergoing training to help identify human trafficking.
Last month, UPS declared its commitment to provide every UPS driver in the country with the skills needed to spot signs of human trafficking and what to do if they see it happening.
This applies to other drivers in the United States, as well as UPS car drivers who make residential deliveries.
Training is set to begin in April and is projected to reach all 130,000 drivers in the U.S. by the end of 2020.
UPS said the concept for the training was developed with collaboration from Truckers Against Trafficking.
Semi freight drivers with UPS went through the same training in 2017.
