SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A neighborhood in Spokane Valley is battling the city and county on traffic calming measures after 3 new home development projects increased traffic in the area.
 
Coleman Road used to end right at the county line. But as the county extended the road to build new homes, neighbors say the city isn't doing anything about the increased traffic and safety issues.
 
Debra Fischetti spends more time outside than she used to. Unfortunately, it's not the kind of time she'd like
 
"Slow down," Debra yells at a car driving by. "There are always accidents on 11th or 10th," she laments.
 
Brian Pillman, who lives right next door to Debra, corroborates that. "The last one was July 1st right there at 10th and Coleman."
 
Right off Coleman Rd. in Spokane Valley, homeowners have been at odds with the city and Spokane County for about a decade, as they've watched their quiet neighborhood be impacted by the region's population boom.
 
"This was no road, so kids would play, people would walk their dogs we'd have no issues, no accidents," Debra recalls. "They said there was going to be another 200-something home's being built after this."
 
Three new housing developments cropping up, along with several roads, have compounded the issue as more people add more cars to the streets.
 
"That's fine, houses are going to be there, we know that," Brian says. "But the more houses, the more traffic we're going to have. We've already had multiple accidents this year. It's not going to get better with more people coming down this road."
 
With three accidents so far this year, Brian and Debra say the answer is simple.
 
"All we're asking is for a couple of stop signs or yield signs," says Brian.
 
But whenever neighbors have reached out to city and county leaders, they say they've been stonewalled.
 
"The public works commissioner, the police chief, all of the city council, city mayor, engineering department..." lists Brian.
 
 
"Now I'm finding that we as a neighborhood need to put out our own signs, or I stop here and I go, 'Slow down, slow down, slow down!'" Debra says.
 
However, in an email received last week, which Brian said came from the city engineer Jeremy Clark, Clark cites a traffic study that was taken in May of last year, evaluating speeds, volumes, and street parking criteria. Clark stated it showed the road was not heavily trafficked enough.
 
"Doesn't warrant anything changing, he'll look into the accidents," Brian paraphrases of the conclusion.
 
The city will continue to monitor the road, but neighbors say enough is enough.
 
"How many accidents is it going to take to have somebody come down here and say, 'Yeah, things have changed?'" Brian asks. "He acknowledged the intersection has changed in the email, but we're not going to do anything about it until... what? Until there are 12 accidents?"
 
KHQ reached out to the engineering department for Spokane Valley, but have yet to hear back.

