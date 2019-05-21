Upside down house provides photos opportunity in England

An upside down house is turning heads in Brighton, England.
The Upside Down House sits on its roof, while all furniture is stuck to the ceiling.
It was built by CEO Tom Dirse of Upside Down House UK LTD to provide an inverted photo opportunity.
Visitors can be seen standing on the ceiling, holding up the furniture, looking out of the window or diving into the toilet.
The company has four houses in total.
The official website states that the houses change with the seasons, both inside and outside.
During the holidays, the houses are covered in snow with upside down reindeer and different, festive interiors.