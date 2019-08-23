The Idaho Transportation Department has scheduled removals of the signal at US-95 and Idaho Highway 53 starting next week to allow construction of a new interchange at that location.
The removal process, starting Monday, Aug. 26, will take approximately three nights during which US-95 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.
Highway 53 will also be closed to the west of the intersection as crews replace the bridge over the railroad and realign the highway to tie into the new interchange.
Beginning Monday night, traffic will be detoured around the ID-53 closure via Old US-95 between Garwood Rd. and Sagle. This closure is expected to last until fall 2020, when the new railroad bridge and interchange open to traffic.
Government Way will continue to be closed at the US-95 intersection.
More from ITD:
This project is part of a larger vision to improve traffic flow on US-95 between Garwood Road and Sagle. Since construction began in July, a temporary signal has been installed at ID-53 and Ramsey Road to accommodate the change in traffic patterns, and ID-53 has been widened.
In 2020 and 2021, frontage roads and an overpass at Garwood Road will be constructed as part of this project. Total improvements, though not all awarded to contractors, are funded primarily with an estimated $41 million from the GARVEE program and another $13.9 million in federal aid.