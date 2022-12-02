US-2 at Lawson Road in Airway Heights completely blocked after dead body found

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - US Highway 2 at Lawson Road is completely blocked in Airway Heights due to police activity, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) told NonStop Local KHQ a dead body was found in the road and they're now investigating what happened.

Airway Heights Police Department Chief Brad Richmond joined NonStop Local KHQ live to discuss the unfolding situation near the Fairchild Air Force Base. 

According to AHPD Chief Brad Richmond, a call came in at 4:45 p.m. reporting a man getting out of his car in the center lane of US-2 and collapsing. Medics arrived on scene and he was pronounced dead. 

You're asked to avoid the area. AHPD is taking every precaution since they don't know what happened or why he died. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!