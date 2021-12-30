US-2 interchange on I-90 EB closed due to jackknifed semi truck

UPDATE:
The right lane of eastbound I-90 at the US-2 interchange has reopened. Crews are still working on cleanup.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - I-90 Eastbound at the US-2 interchange is closed due to a jackknifed semi truck.
I-90 eastbound at the US 2 interchange remains CLOSED due to the jackknifed semi truck. Traffic is already backing up past the Geiger interchange. https://t.co/nOS8XZNQAT— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 30, 2021
According to a public information officer on scene, a car is wedged under the semi truck trailer. Right now, a tow truck is on scene and will work to straighten the semi truck.
If you're driving a truck in the area, you're asked to exit at Geiger and go through Airport Way. Officials on scene say car traffic can exit at Garden Springs. Washington State Patrol's Ryan Senger told KHQ that 50-60 gallons of diesel did end up on the roadway.
One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.