Coulee City repair

COULEE CITY, Wash. —  US 2 has reopened west of Coulee City has reopened after nearly a mudslide destroyed nearly three miles of the highway in July.

Washington State Department of Transportation shared the good news at around 2 p.m. on Aug. 16, just over a month from the washout which tore up the highway between mile posts 162 and 171. The damage was caused by flash flooding, happening just after a wildfire burning forced evacuations for residents in Coulee City. Photos showed roadways completely torn up, with parts of some of the lanes carved away entirely.

The repair photos shared by WSDOT show a real glow-up, with smoothed highways and missing guardrails replaced. 

US-2 Mudslide

