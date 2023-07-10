DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. —US-2 between milepost 162 and 171 near Farmer is partially reopened following a washout.
Washington State Department of Transportation crews are controlling traffic and a pilot car is on scene.
If you are travelling in the area, you should expect delays. WSDOT crews will reassess the road damage on Tuesday.
Last updates: July 10 at 9 p.m.
US-2 at milepost 163 near Farmer is confirmed to be closed in both directions due to a mudslide.
Washington State Department of Transportation urges drivers to look for alternate routes as crews will be in route for removal
Eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 163 where Farmer US-2 intersects with SR-172.
Westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 189 at the junction of US-2 and SR-17.
Updates will be available as we receive more information.