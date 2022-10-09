US-2 closes due again to clear tree

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - US-2 near Skykomish closed again Sunday morning, to give crews a chance to remove a burned tree from the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT said there isn't a detour in place.

The highway has closed and been reopened multiple times since the Bolt Creek Fire began. 

Updated: Oct. 9 at 10:15 a.m.

Bolt Creek fire closure

U.S. 2 is reopened west of Skykomish with reduced speed zones. WSDOT is warning drivers that the highway is near an active fire and to be alert of first responders in the area. 

The Bolt Creek Fire is 28% contained and has burned 12,070 acres.

Last updated: Sept. 30 at 12:30 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is closing U.S. Highway 2 between NE Old Cascade Highway and Skykomish.

WSDOT made this decision after the containment of the Bolt Creek fire jumped from 97% to 7% over the weekend. 

The Bolt Creek Fire has burned 11,277 acres and is 7% contained. Level 2 evacuations are in place for some areas. Level 3 evacuations are in place from the west side of Money Creek tunnel to milepost 48, plus FS Road 65. 

Last Updated: Sept. 27 at 5:40 a.m.

As of Sept. 24, WSDOT had reopened Stevens pass with a 30 MPH limit.

Last Updated: Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

As crews work to remove burned trees from the roadway due to  the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is saying they plan on reopening U.S. Highway 2, Stevens Pass, on Sept. 26.

The Bolt Creek fire has burned an estimated 10,193 acres and is 90% contained. 

For more information and updates on the Bolt Creek Fire, click here.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!