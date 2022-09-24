INDEX, Wash. - Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reopened US-2 in Index between Index-Galena Road and Beckler road with a reduced speed limit of 30 miles-per-hour Saturday morning.
The road was closed as fire crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire, and road work crews have had to remove hundreds of damaged trees from the roadway.
WSDOT crews began work on reopening the road on Sept. 21.
The fire was still burning as of Saturday morning, although it was considered mostly contained.