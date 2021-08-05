Brudge

UPDATE: AUGUST 8 AT 11:00 A.M.

The right lane of US-2 westbound and both directions of Geiger Blvd. are closed due to damage to the bridge.

There is significant damage to the WB US-2 bridge. Crews report pieces of concrete falling due to vibrations from travelers overhead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - An over-height vehicle collided with both bridges over Geiger Boulevard Thursday. 

WSDOT said crews are on their way and more information is coming soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

