Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports that US Highway 2 on Stevens Pass is closed due to a snow slide.
Eastbound traffic has been stopped at milepost 57 and westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 64.5.
There is no estimate on when the road will be reopened.
US 2 Stevens pass highway is closed due to a snow slide. EB traffic is stopped at MP 57, WB traffic is stopped at MP 64.5, beginning at 8:24 pm on Feb. 25, 2021 until further notice.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 26, 2021
