Coulee City road repaired
WSDOT

COULEE CITY, Wash. —  US 2 west of Coulee City has reopened after having three miles of road destroyed in storm on Aug. 7.

In a tweet by Washington State Department of Transportation, construction to repair nearly three miles of road has been completed and road is now open as of 2 p.m.

The road was destroyed by a mudslide and affected east and westbound traffic between mile posts 162 and 171. The severe weather resulted in the eastbound lane being carved away.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!