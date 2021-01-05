US-2 westbound traffic stopped at Stevens Pass summit due to multi-car crash

According to the Washington State Department of Transpiration, crews are stopping westbound traffic on US-2 at the summit of Stevens pass due to an accident.
According to WSDOT East, the crash involved multiple cars near milepost 63.
Another reminder to be careful and patient when traveling in winter conditions and to be prepared for longer travel times and unexpected time in your vehicle," WSDOT wrote on Twitter.
There is no word on when westbound travel will reopen.
