US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. 

Right now, one person is dead and two have been transported to a nearby hospital via Life Flight in critical condition, the Washington State Patrol told KHQ. 

The crash appears to be weather related as there is compact snow and ice on the roadway. The crash is currently under investigation. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

