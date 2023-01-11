KETTLE FALLS, Wash. - US-395 north of Kettle Falls is partially blocked due to a deadly crash.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the northbound lane is blocked and alternating one-way traffic has been set up in the southbound lane.
Updated: Jan. 11 at 10 p.m.
US-395 is fully blocked 17 miles north of Kettle Falls due to a two-vehicle deadly crash, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
WSP confirmed the crash was deadly but did not specify how many people were injured or killed, nor could they provide an estimated time for reopening.
WSP troopers, Ferry County Sheriff's Office deputies, Washington State Department of Transportation and aid crews are on scene.