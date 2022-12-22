SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Multiple collisions closed down northbound traffic on Thursday afternoon on US-395 between Hawthorne Rd. and Hastings Rd. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) the road has been cleared.

According to Washington State Patrol, the first crash involved three vehicles, and injuries were reported. The number and severity of these injuries has not been shared at this time. 

Last updated on Dec. 22 at 2:40 p.m.

The first crash involved multiple vehicles on the hill north of Hawthorne, and a second crash followed at the intersection of Hastings Rd. and US-395. 

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warns drivers to expect significant delays. Drivers will need to detour at Hawthorne Rd. and US-2 to rejoin US-395.

There is no information at this time on the extent of injuries. There is no estimated time for reopening. 

As temperatures dip below zero today, drivers should be cautious of slick conditions and take it slow, especially on hills, overpasses, and bridges.

