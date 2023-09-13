COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — US-95 in Coeur d'Alene is now open after a three-vehicle crash at ironwood Drive.
While the road was closed, ISP investigated the scene, cleaned up debris and towed the vehicles out of the intersection.
They are still investigating what caused this crash.
Last Updated: Sept. 13 at 5:34 p.m.
A crash involving three vehicles closed down US-95 at Ironwood Drive in both directions on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Idaho State Police, there were injuries in the crash, but they did not say how many people were injured or involved. The cause and details of the crash remain under investigation.
The road is completely blocked in the area, with no estimated time for reopening. Drivers should expect delays and plan for an alternate route.
